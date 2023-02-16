Bam Margera’s wife Nikki Boyd files for legal separation

Bam Margera’s wife Nikki Boyd has filed for legal separation.

According to People, Boyd reportedly filed to leave the Jackass star on Tuesday (February 14) after the pair quietly broke up in 2021.

Boyd is requesting legal and physical custody of her and Margera’s five-year-old son Phoenix, as well as spousal support and for Margera to cover her legal fees.

Advertisement

“Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,” Boyd’s attorney David Glass said in a statement shared with the publication.

The statement continued: “Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family.”

“We love Bam, both as a husband and father,” Boyd told the publication last year, throughout his ongoing struggles with substance abuse. The pair had been married since 2013.

“We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility,” she continued, “so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him.”

HIM‘s Ville Valo recently spoke out on Bam Margera, saying that the Jackass star is “turning into a monster”.

Advertisement

Margera was a close part of the HIM universe in the early 2000s, with Margera directing their music videos and the band often appearing on his MTV shows in return.

In 2021, Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and told Jackass co-star Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with Valo.

Elsewhere, Margera recently confirmed that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection.