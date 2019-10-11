It will tell the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep

A follow-up to war drama series Band of Brothers is in the works for Apple TV+ and it’s being produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

The new drama is called Masters of the Air and is based on the book by Donald L. Miller. According to JoBlo, it is said to follow the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

Masters of the Air will be executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, who together delivered the 1998 classic war movie Saving Private Ryan and it’s being written by Band of Brothers‘ John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer.

Apple secured the follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific after establishing its own in-house studio called Masters. Managing the studio are renowned video gurus Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

The new series will be featured as a main attraction for Apple TV+, the company’s upcoming streaming service which is set to launch in March, 2020.

