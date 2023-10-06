Here’s when ‘Band Of Brothers’ sequel ‘Masters Of The Air’ is coming out

Masters Of The Air, the follow-up series to Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, has received a release date and first look images – check them out below.

The first two episodes of the upcoming war drama will debut worldwide on Friday, January 26 next year on Apple TV+, with the following seven episodes released weekly through to March 15, 2024.

The series reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who together produced Band Of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific. The show is written by John Orloff, while directors attached include Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time To Die), duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim Van Patten (Black Mirror).

Masters Of The Air follows the true story of the American men of the 100th bomb group as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany in World War II. The series is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller.

As shown in the first images, the show stars Austin Butler (Elvis), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

Speaking about the show, Goetzman said: “Masters Of The Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

Band Of Brothers received widespread acclaim when it was released in 2001, which followed a battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment. A companion series, The Pacific, meanwhile followed the experiences of three marines of the 1st Marine Division as they fought across the region.

You can check out more images from Masters Of The Air below.