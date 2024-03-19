Here’s why Barack Obama turned down a cameo on new Netflix series

Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have shared why Barack Obama declined being in their upcoming Netflix series.

The pair, who created the eight-part series 3 Body Problem, reportedly asked the former US President to appear in a cameo role.

The series –which is based on Liu Cixin’s best-selling novel, The Three-Body Problem – is set during an alien invasion which threatens to wipe out humanity. According to Netflix, the series will explore the group of scientists trying to stop this impending disaster, as the show tells “an epic story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and story of human connection.”

Speaking with USA Today, Benioff spoke about asking Obama to appear in the show, sharing the former President’s witty response.

Obama signed a “very funny note” in response to the pair, with Benioff elaborating: “It was to the effect of, ‘In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.’”

Weiss added: “[Obama] wants to keep his powder dry in case there’s a real thing.”

This came after Obama said the book was something he reads to “get out of his head”. According to The New York Times (via The Independent), he described the three-volume book as “just wildly imaginative, really interesting … the scope of it was so immense”.

The cast of the series, which is set to premiere on the platform on March 21, includes some Game Of Thrones stars, such as Samwell Tarly actor, John Bradley, the High Sparrow actor, Sir Jonathan Pryce, and Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known for playing Davos Seaworth.