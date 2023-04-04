Barbie Ferreira explains why she quit ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira has opened up about why she quit the hit HBO show.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez in the show, spoke about her exit – something that was announced by the actor last August.

Her exit followed reports of disagreements with show creator Sam Levinson during season two, as a result of the direction her character was taking.

Speaking about her exit, Ferreira said: “So, for me, when people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me with, like, ‘I was some sort of victim to season two’ and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,’” Ferreira said on the podcast. “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exit I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read” (via Variety).

Reports circulated last year claiming Ferreira had disagreed with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson over the direction of her character throughout the show’s second season. ​​Ferreira later addressed the rumours – which included claims she stormed off the season two set – in a March interview with Insider, saying that “​​a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

Speaking about the rumour that involved her walking off set, Ferreira dismissed this on the podcast too.

“I actually did not walk off set,” Ferreira added. “I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

Ferreira went on to explain her exit from the show, confirming it was a “mutual decision”.

“I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Ferreira said. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

“I feel like with season two and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties.

“Sam, me…it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting.”

Ferreira concluded, “Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

Euphoria Season 3 is set to go into production later this year.

So far, it has been confirmed that Dominic Fike will reprise his role in season 3, alongside the return of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, both of whom were nominated for their work on the show at this year’s Emmy Awards. An official premiere date for the third season has yet to be announced.