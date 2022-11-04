Crime-thriller K-drama ‘Bargain’ will stream on Paramount+ in 2023

The crime-thriller K-drama series Bargain will be available on global video streaming platform Paramount+ next year.

Paramount and Korean streaming service TVING announced earlier today (November 4) that the series will be made available for streaming on Paramount+ sometime in 2023. The series is currently available for streaming on TVING, with the last three episodes released today (November 4).

Bargain is one of two Korean titles set to arrive on the platform. Earlier this year, both companies announced that sci-fi K-drama Yonder will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. The series will be licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution to countries outside of Korea, Japan and Taiwan, and a definite date for its arrival on Paramount+ is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Bargain is a six-part thriller set in a remote motel where strangers with ulterior motives visit to make seedy bargains. When an unexpected earthquake hits the area and traps people in the motel, the survivors must find a way to stay alive.

The series is based on an award-winning short film of the same name and helmed by Jun Woo-sung, who was part of the production team that worked on the original short. Bargain stars Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’s Jun Jong-seo and Extreme Job’s Jin Seon-kyu.

In other K-drama news, Under The Queen’s Umbrella is ranked among the top 10 most-watched non-English series on the platform in the past week. Netflix‘s latest K-drama offering snagged the 10th spot in the non-English category of the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 list, logging a total of 8.01million hours viewed. This is the first time the series has appeared on the top 10 list since premiering on the platform last month.