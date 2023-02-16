‘Barney The Dinosaur’ fans react to reboot makeover: “This ain’t it, chief”

Fans of Barney The Dinosaur have reacted to the character redesign for the forthcoming reboot.

Mattel recently announced that the beloved childrens’ character would return across TV, film, toys, music, apparel and more content, sharing a first image of the new version of the character.

Many took to social media to use the hashtag #NotMyDinosaur, sharing their distaste for Barney’s new look.

Poking fun at the character’s appearance, one person wrote on Twitter: “lip injections, rhinoplasty, botox, jaw reduction, fat reduction, double chin removal, liposuction, buccal fat removal, double eyelid surgery, under eye fillers, cheek filler, nose bridge implant, forehead shaved and sculpted.”

lip injections, rhinoplasty, botox, jaw reduction, fat reduction, double chin removal, liposuction, buccal fat removal, double eyelid surgery, under eye fillers, cheek filler, nose bridge implant, forehead shaved and sculpted https://t.co/PndkmZCrTe — ف (@faridahanafyy) February 14, 2023

“They gave Barney contacts, a nose job and bigger veneers. Sad,” a second person wrote, with a third adding: “They created a Barney on shrooms to relate to this generation.”

They gave Barney contacts, a nose job and bigger veneers. Sad. pic.twitter.com/D2aWosH8AZ — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) February 14, 2023

They created a Barney on shrooms to relate to this generation https://t.co/rccjV4MnWE — Miss. Taijah Shanee' 💎 (@TaijahShanee) February 14, 2023

Take a look at some more reactions here:

As a Barney lover as a child, this ain't it chief. — Ramaj Eroc (@RamajEroc) February 13, 2023

🙃 We stray further and further from gawd everyday 😔 https://t.co/B6SCGpIiLp — UnicornConservationist (@Dat_guy_Tee) February 16, 2023

Someone called this Botox Barney 🤣🤣 https://t.co/g48R3mXWpL — Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” (@JoshGreshamORG) February 14, 2023

bro that’s keith david https://t.co/ucN2Ng05F8 — Wavy Bagels (@wavy_bagels) February 14, 2023

like why would they give a dinosaur a job and botox…give barney his chubby cheeks and nose back! — jey da sax player 🎷 (@enjoyjeyy) February 13, 2023

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel according to Business Wire.

“We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television.

“With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”