‘Barry’: critics praise “stunning” and “brilliant” final series of show

Critics have been reacting to the final season of Barry, calling it both “stunning” and “brilliant”.

It comes just weeks after HBO confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of Bill Hader’s action comedy will be its last.

Per a press statement as shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Hader (Barry) said: “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

HBO and HBO Max’s executive vice president Amy Gravitt added: “After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

Critics who have now seen the show have been almost universal in their praise for the final season.

Collider said of the new season: “There’s really nothing else out there like Barry, and, now that it’s ending, who knows if there ever will be again?” Meanwhile, Consequence described it as “beautifully made, twist-packed, and essential.”

Inverse said the show delivered an “unpredictable and flawless series finale,” while IndieWire called it “stunning”.

Uproxx added to the praise calling it “a final performance of the ages”, while Rolling Stone said it “goes out on its own terms in deliciously dark season four.”

Barry‘s last season will air on HBO from April 16 and will consist of eight episodes. The final season will see Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) celebrated as a hero after Barry’s arrest and its “shocking consequences”.

Barry is now the latest HBO original to announce its end, following Succession, which will also conclude with its upcoming fourth season. Each episode is being released on successive Mondays.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong said last month, confirming that season four would be the show’s last: “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

