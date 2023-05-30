‘Barry’ finale praised as the “true best show on television”

This article contains major spoilers for the ‘Barry’ finale.

Critics and fans alike have praised the final-ever episode of Barry, with some even hailing it as the “true best show on television”.

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the dark comedy/drama follows the story of hitman and aspiring actor Barry Berkman (Hader) as he attempts to escape his violent past. Season four kicked off earlier this year and started with Barry in prison following his arrest — haunted by the words of his former acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and attempting to win his forgiveness.

On Sunday (May 28) the series finale of the HBO show aired, and it has since received praise from both critics and fans, who were more than satisfied with the conclusion.

The show came to an end with the death of both the title character and Hank (Anthony Carrigan), as well as Gene facing an absurd prison sentence, Janice never getting any real justice and Sally ending up with a mundane life after the chaos she has faced.

“Barry has concluded with “wow”, an episode of television that pulled off the remarkable job of creating a definitive ending and leaping forward a decade… while still managing to be the bitter Hollywood satire it always was,” said The Guardian of the finale, who also described it as the “true best show on television”.

Empire’s Beth Webb agreed, writing: “[Hader has] turned in a stunning showcase of ambitiously choreographed action and a strong intuition when filming his beloved characters… It’s hugely exciting to think where his filmmaking career might take him next.”

The Hollywood Reporter also praised the series as becoming increasingly earnest in its discussion of redemption, and described it as “a sharp piece of self-reflection”, which leaves viewers feeling both frustrated and content.

The New York Times’ James Poniewozik further celebrated the finale for successfully bringing all of the seasons together, writing: “Through the first three seasons, the show’s sendups of violence and pop culture were effective, [they] often felt separate… They came fully together in the final season.”

Fans also had an overall positive response to the final episode — which was titled ‘Wow’ — with many describing it as “perfect”.

BARRY! Just exceptional storytelling. The finale was perfect. Every member of the team—both in front of the camera and behind it, on set and at basecamp, on location and back at the office—deserves an uncomfortably long standing ovation. So excited to see what everyone does next! pic.twitter.com/7AYIFkj467 — Peter Diseth (@peterdiseth) May 29, 2023

I thought the BARRY finale was perfect idk… pic.twitter.com/w4vkDcYXrQ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 29, 2023

i agree i think it just felt weird bc of pacing but character wise it wrapped up PERFECTLY — siyyan is moving back to farawayville (@siyyaninaas) May 29, 2023

Barry's story in the finale is handled beautifully. Every time he believes he has a chance at redemption, the show immediately cuts it off. He doesn't save his family, he doesn't confess for his crimes. I love how swift the scene he dies in is. He gets no redemption and no grief pic.twitter.com/64U9m3qMR0 — Alon Dotan (@Chiconstrucao) May 30, 2023

The pacing was pretty jarring, a little bit of a letdown with the supporting characters (Fuches and Hank) but overall, can't imagine a more fitting ending. Few more episodes woulda been nice. — Shay (@ShaySpamsHere) May 29, 2023

An underappreciated element of this finale is the fact that Bill Hader predicts a 2032 where America is so numb to gun violence literally nobody pays Barry any attention as he walks through a store with multiple assault weapons on his back #BarryHBO — OutandIn (@InOutand) May 29, 2023

i preferred the barry finale to the succession finale pic.twitter.com/SMnJfpQbmR — zack t witte r PhD (@zack69k) May 29, 2023

just being able process the succession finale only to be hit by the Barry finalepic.twitter.com/4PTIwGyEGf — Chuck McGill #EmmyForKimmy (@CrazyChuck1215) May 29, 2023

I thought the finale was perfect and rare that many finales do it right. The commentary, the over the top movie at the end about Cousineau and Barry, Cousineau being played by an OTP British man, Noho holding Cristobals statue hand for comfort. — ÆCH (@infamousadam13) May 30, 2023

Sorry but the final episode of Barry was better the the succession finale 😂 — 🦋جنة (@CuratingJannah) May 30, 2023

