‘Batwoman’ casts Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy for season three

Batwoman has found its Poison Ivy in Agent Carter actor Bridget Regan.

The star, whose past credits include Jane The Virgin, Grey’s Anatomy and Paradise Lost, will join The CW series as the famed villain, also known as Pamela Isley.

Regan took to social media following the announcement to confirm her casting news.

“This is going to be fun,” she tweeted above a photo of herself next to an animated version of her Gotham alias.

This is going to be fun 🌿 @CWBatwoman https://t.co/L5edqzpQIs — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) August 30, 2021

Regan is the latest in a line of actors to take on the role, the most notable being Uma Thurman, who played Poison Ivy in 1997’s Batman And Robin, and Lake Bell, who is currently voicing the character in HBO Max‘s Harley Quinn.

The third season of Batwoman will premiere on on The CW on October 13, 2021. The new season will see British actress Wallis Day play the lead character, after both Ruby Rose and Javicia Leslie played the role in previous seasons.

There has been much speculation as to why Rose departed from Batwoman after just one season. However, the actor went on record earlier this month to say that the decision was in-part due to an allergic reaction that she had to her costume.

“You ask anyone who has ever played a superhero or villain or anything with that costume. They’re not fun. That’s not really the fun part,” she said on on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Rose went on to detail the difficulties that came with wearing her Batwoman mask: “I was getting worse and worse because as you get more contact with it, you get more reactions.”

She concluded: “Eventually, I took off the cowl at the end and my whole face was hives. My throat was all messed up. It was like it was out of a scary movie.”