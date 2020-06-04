‘Batwoman’: Kate Kane won’t be recast after Ruby Rose’s exit

The character of Kate Kane won’t be recast for season two of Batwoman, it’s been confirmed.

Last month, Ruby Rose announced she was leaving the show after a single season, calling it a “very difficult decision”.

It was originally unclear whether Kane would still play Batwoman in a second series, with a new actor on board, but The Hollywood Reporter now confirms that future episodes of the show will see a new identity found for Batwoman.

The news follows a leaked casting call for the show posted on a Batwoman Reddit forum. As Decider report, the new call is for a character named Ryan Wilder, a 20-something woman who “is about to become Batwoman.”

The entry reads: “She’s likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her.

“With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits,” the listing continues.

“A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Shedding more light on her decision to leave the show, Ruby Rose recently said: “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community.

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”