BBC accidentally uses graphic calling Rishi Sunak a “c***”

The BBC accidentally used a graphic that described Rishi Sunak as a “cunt”, shortly after he was announced as the new UK Prime Minister.

The former chancellor was selected by MPs on Monday (October 24) succeed Liz Truss as the next Tory leader, after Penny Mourdaunt and Boris Johnson withdrew from the running.

The news was broken by BBC News presenter Joanna Gosling, who said: “How would you describe Rishi Sunak in one word?

“Savanta ComRes, a polling research company, came up with a word cloud and people sent in their thoughts and this is the conclusion.”

The BBC then cut to a graphic of the word cloud, which included the words “cunt” and “twat”. The new PM was also labelled boring, slimy, and a liar.

Not drawing attention to the expletives, Gosling continued: “Rich is the overwhelming word, alongside capable, okay, good and clever.”

Sunak officially became the PM on Tuesday (October 25) after being appointed by King Charles III. He later gave his first speech as prime minister on the steps of Downing Street.

According to the BBC, he was greeted by applause and banging on desks as he arrived to address Tory MPs after the result.

Sunak, who came second to Truss in this summer’s leadership contest, is the first British Asian prime minister, and the youngest in more than a century at the age of 42.

Truss announced her resignation as PM last week after just 44 days in office, saying that she “recognised that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and comedian Joe Lycett were among music and entertainment figures to react to the news.