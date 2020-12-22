BBC and HBO renew ‘His Dark Materials’ for third and final season

The BBC and HBO have announced that they’ve renewed His Dark Materials for a third and final season.

Produced by Bad Wolf, the fantasy series, which is based on the novels by Philip Pullman, will begin filming for its final season in Cardiff, Wales in 2021 (per Deadline).

Jane Tranter, one of the show’s creators said: “His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life.

Advertisement

“To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honored to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch.”

Ben Irving, BBC drama commissioning editor, Wales, added: “It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama.

“Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

The second season of His Dark Materials was made up of seven episodes due to the coronavirus, but its third season will consist of eight episodes.

Advertisement

The season two finale of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC at the weekend – read NME‘s recap here.