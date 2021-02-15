BBC announces new three-part Greta Thunberg documentary

The BBC has announced details of a new Greta Thunberg documentary series, which will follow the environmental activist as she campaigns across the globe.

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World will air on BBC One later this year. It follows the activist as she seeks to raise awareness of climate change and the need to drastically reduce carbon emissions.

Across three episodes, the 18-year-old will travel to locations worldwide where the impact of climate change is being accelerated – including Europe’s coal mines and the frontline of Canada’s oil industry.

Advertisement

Filming for the co-production with CBS started in 2019 when then-16-year-old Greta took a year off school to spread her environmental message around the world, which included her stirring address to world leaders at the Davos World Economic Forum.

While Greta was forced to ditch international travel in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the cameras continued to follow her at home in Sweden.

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this year, Thunberg spoke about being targeted by world leaders for campaigning about the climate crisis.

Since her first school strike in Sweden in 2015 the teenager has been the subject of verbal attacks from the likes of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro.

Advertisement

In a new interview with The Times, Thunberg said politicians attacking her was just a diversion tactic. “Since people are so desperate not to talk at any cost about the climate crisis, they are going to try to do everything to distract,” she explained.

“Instead of speaking about the climate crisis they are going to try to make this a debate about me or my personality or my appearance or my parents or my sister or whatever, so you just have to come to terms with that very early on.”

Thunberg also shared her opinion on Boris Johnson’s 10-point plan for the environment, saying it was “better than nothing”, but had “received a lot of criticism from the scientific community”.