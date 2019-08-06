BBC apologise for Stacey Dooley’s ‘IS salute’ comment in new series

The moment has been edited out of the show and promotional clips

The BBC has apologised for a scene in Stacey Dooley’s upcoming Panorama documentary, which saw the filmmaker describe a Muslim prayer gesture as an “IS salute”.

The upcoming new episode of the series, which is titled Stacey Meets the IS Brides, is due to air on BBC 1 next Monday (August 12). Ahead of its release, a preview clip featured on BBC News‘ official website and the iPlayer has been deleted due to its controversial content.

Now edited out of the full show, the BBC has issued an apology for their error of judgement.

“We wrongly described a gesture made by women filmed in a Kurdish controlled detention camp in northern Syria as an ‘IS salute’,” a BBC spokesman said in a statement.

“While IS have attempted to adopt this for their own propaganda purposes, for accuracy we should have been clear that many people of Muslim faith use this gesture to signify the oneness of Allah.

“We apologise for this error and have removed this description from the footage.”

During the clip, Dooley said: “As we left the camp, we saw women raising their index finger in an IS salute.” See a screenshot of the moment in the above post.

As the BBC notes, the raised index finger gesture is defined by the Oxford Dictionary of Islam as “the unity and uniqueness of God as creator and sustainer of the Universe”. A number of Islamic State militants have adopted the symbol and used it after executions.

The latest episode of Stacey Meets the IS Brides aired yesterday evening, with the series seeing Dooley travel to holding camps in northern Syria to meet western women who left their countries to join IS.