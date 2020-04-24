Peter Kay has made his first TV appearance in two years, introducing a new version of his charity single ‘Amarillo’ as part of the BBC’s Big Night In.

Some of Britain’s most recognisable faces united to entertain the nation as part of BBC One’s special show, which raised more than £27 million for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kay, who has stayed out of the public eye since the final episode of his sitcom Car Share in 2018, appeared sitting outside wearing glasses and a hat.

“Fifteen years ago, I did a sketch for Comic Relief,” he said. “I never imagined it would go down so well and make everybody happy, and I thought what a perfect time to recreate it again.”

Altogether now, "Is this the way to Amarillo?" 🎶 Thanks to all who helped @peterkay_co_uk recreate that iconic video & all that donated. Your generosity means we'll reach those that need it most right now in the UK https://t.co/zfSj7ycgP3#TheBigNightIn #BigNightInAmarillo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WL4dRXMDiQ — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) April 24, 2020

The programme also featured the first new Little Britain sketch in more than 10 years, a lockdown version of ‘The Trip’ by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon and even included a surprise performance from the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William appeared in a Blackadder sketch alongside Stephen Fry just before the clap for carers took place, as he talked about missing EastEnders.

He told the actor and comedian: “On my way, let me just see if I can find my socks, and my shoes, and my trousers.”

The programme also featured a host of musical performances from artists including Gary Barlow, Sam Smith and Celeste.

Wow, did we just dream that or did the Duke of Cambridge really just get home-schooling advice from General Melchett AKA Melchy!? 🙌 An incredible moment from #TheBigNightIn.@StephenFry | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/kzKpmra8CI — BBC (@BBC) April 23, 2020

Smith performed an isolation version of their song ‘Lay Me Down’, while Celeste sang a cover of Bill Withers’ ‘Lean On Me’.

Foo Fighters also led a star-studded group of musicians including Dua Lipa and Chris Martin in a charity cover of their song ‘Times Like These’.

There were also comedy performances from David Tennant and Catherine Tate, Miranda Hart and Dawn French.

In addition to the performances and celebrity appearances, there were also a number of charity appeals during the programme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared on the show to urge viewers to give generously, saying that the Government would match all donations.

He said: “We are all worried, worried about our health, our friends, our family, but I also know when we look back and remember that in this time of crisis that we came together as a country.

“We were there for each other and that is what the Big Night In is all about.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated tonight and don’t forget the Government has pledged to match every pound you donate, so please do give generously.”

Thank you for joining us, and thank you for giving so generously. Your kindness will help so many people affected by the coronavirus who really need it across the UK. @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/ImOcVbojuc — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) April 23, 2020

At the beginning of the programme Sir Lenny Henry, who was presenting the programme, said: “It is important to know you may be at home but you are not alone.”

The programme was a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief and was raising money for the two charities.

Funds raised by the programme are being split equally between the organisations to provide support to local projects and programmes across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.