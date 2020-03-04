A regional BBC Radio DJ has legally changed his name to Joe Lycett in the wake of the comedian’s Hugo Boss stunt.

BBC West Midlands DJ Danny Kelly announced yesterday (March 3) that he has changed his name by deed poll after being inspired by the comedian and TV host trolling the fashionwear brand.

Lycett/Boss took issue with the German company’s practice of sending cease-and-desist letters to smaller companies and charities who use the word “boss” in their names. According to WalesOnline, a small brewery in Swansea was targeted, which cost its owners thousands in legal fees and rebranding

A video clip shared on BBC West Midlands’ radio Twitter page shows Kelly signing the official documentation to change his name.

On yesterday’s programme, Kelly announced: “After the wonderful Birmingham comic changed his name to Hugo Boss, I was inspired. So after the show yesterday, and while the names Lycett and Joe were up for grabs, I jumped at the opportunity.”

He continued: “So I’ve signed the official document, it’s been witnessed by two colleagues and the fee has been paid. And I’m now known as Joe Lycett. Please take this seriously, because I’m deadly serious about it.”

Additionally, as Metro reports, a man formerly known Mark Rofe, who resides in Sheffield, revealed he had also changed his name to Joe Lycett.

Boss’ (the comedian) name has changed on Twitter/ His bio now reads: “I am the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett”, while his Wikipedia page has also been updated.

The company Hugo Boss was originally founded in 1924 and infamously supplied uniforms for the Nazi party. They apologised in 2011 for using forced labour to produce the uniforms.