BBC drama ‘Giri/Haji’ has been axed after just one series

BBC and Netflix drama Giri/Haji has been cancelled after just one series.

The decision came after positive reviews for the initial episodes, in a joint call from the broadcaster and streaming giant.

“We are incredibly proud of Giri/Haji and the recognition that it achieved,” a BBC spokesperson began in a statement, “however in order to create room for new dramas it will not be returning. We are very grateful to Joe [Barton] and the cast and crew for all their hard work on it.”

The series was created and written by Joe Barton, in collaboration with Sisters Pictures. A spokesperson for the production company said, “We’re obviously very disappointed to not be going again with the BBC and Netflix as Joe Barton had so much planned for the characters.

“Everyone at SISTER is enormously proud of Giri/Haji and would like to thank our brilliant directors Julian Farino and Ben Chessell, Joe of course and the entire cast and crew who together have created something very special.

They added: “We hope audiences will continue to find Giri/Haji and enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Barton responded to several fans on Twitter following the cancellation, mentioning plans he had for a potential season two plotline. “Trying not be one of those writers that can’t let their dead shows go,” he wrote. “But will probably still be muttering ‘Rodney and Taki Japanese road trip’ on my death bed.”

Season one of Giri/Haji is currently available to stream on Netflix.