‘BBC News’ viewers praise Clive Myrie after he’s spotted crying during Huw Edwards segment

BBC News viewers have shared their support for Clive Myrie after the presenter was seemingly moved to tears during a segment about the Huw Edwards scandal.

On Wednesday (July 12), Edwards was revealed as the suspended presenter, after it was claimed that an notable BBC employee had paid a young person £35,000 for sexually explicit images.

Following the allegations, the Met police confirmed that there was no evidence of a crime being committed. Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, later released a statement on his behalf.

Advertisement

In the statement, Flind said that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and “is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future”.

Edwards’ colleague Sophie Raworth announced the news on BBC News at Six, which was later discussed by Myrie.

Myrie began: “He is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, anchoring national and international events often from this very chair.

“But tonight, Huw Edwards, the lead anchor of the BBC’s News at Ten, has been revealed as the man at the centre of allegations over the payment of thousands of pounds to a young person for explicit pictures.”

He continued: “After what have been five extremely difficult days, Huw Edwards has not resigned from the BBC.”

Advertisement

As Myrie presented the story, viewers noted that he appeared to be tearful.

I'm sure I saw tears in Clive Myrie's eyes tonight. It must have been so hard for him. — Carolyn B (@Carobar164) July 12, 2023

Clive Myrie putting a strong face on #bbcnews I can see the tears in the corner of his eyes. Thinking of the BBC News team tonight. ❤️ — Harry (@Recylopse) July 12, 2023

One wrote: “I’m sure I saw tears in Clive Myrie’s eyes tonight. It must have been so hard for him.”

Another tweeted: “Clive Myrie putting a strong face on #bbcnews I can see the tears in the corner of his eyes. Thinking of the BBC News team tonight.”

Others praised Myrie for remaining “professional” while delivering the upsetting news.

He’s been in war zones but tonight must have been the toughest night in the career of Clive Myrie after the events of today at the BBC. As professional as ever though. — Nick Rennie (@renster157) July 12, 2023

Clearly, Clive Myrie and all at @BBCNews are devastated by the situation with #HuwEdwards. Their delivery was very measured and respectful. It must be tough to deal with when it's a colleague you've worked alongside and respected for many, many years. — Simon Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Si66T) July 12, 2023

“He’s been in war zones but tonight must have been the toughest night in the career of Clive Myrie after the events of today at the BBC. As professional as ever though,’ one viewer said.

Another wrote: “Clearly, Clive Myrie and all at @BBCNews are devastated by the situation with #HuwEdwards. Their delivery was very measured and respectful. It must be tough to deal with when it’s a colleague you’ve worked alongside and respected for many, many years.”