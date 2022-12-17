BBC releases first look photos of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

The BBC has given Doctor Who fans a first look at Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa, best known for his role as Eric on Netflix’s Sex Education, was announced as Jodie Whittaker’s successor back in May. Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street, will also be joining the show as his companion Ruby Sunday.

Now, the BBC has released new photos of the two new characters – check them out below.

❤️❤️ We love a br(who)ding stare… Check out the Doctor and Ruby Sunday's #DoctorWho looks in brand new images! More ➡️ https://t.co/1fKrUdbAn5 pic.twitter.com/EiIK65umYb — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 17, 2022

Advertisement

📸 Who Look! Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday #DoctorWho Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1fKrUdtbLF pic.twitter.com/YJiWPvrM4P — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 17, 2022

Gatwa is set to make his first appearance in the long-running sci-fi show in its 60th anniversary special, which will air in November 2023. It will also star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into the form of the Tenth Doctor in her final episode, which aired in October to coincide with the centenary of the BBC.

His first official episode is set to air over the festive period next year [via BBC MediaCentre].

Russell T. Davies has already been confirmed to be returning as Doctor Who‘s showrunner after helming the show’s 21st century revival from 2005 to 2009. Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney will also be joining the show as a character called Rose.

Neil Patrick Harris previously told Variety that Ncuti Gatwa will be the show’s first gay Doctor. “I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious. He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.” Harris is also set to appear in the 60th anniversary special, having previously worked with Davis on last year’s It’s A Sin.

Advertisement

Gatwa is also set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which is also out next year. No details have yet been revealed, however, about the character he is set to play. The film’s first trailer was unveiled yesterday, featuring a scene that spoofs 2001: A Space Odyssey.