BBC responds to speculation that Jodie Whittaker is leaving ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC has responded to reports that Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who.

According to The Mirror, Whittaker, who portrays the 13th Doctor and first ever female Time Lord, is planning to depart the TARDIS after the show’s upcoming 13th series, while showrunner Chris Chibnall will remain.

If true, Whittaker’s departure would see her follow in the footsteps of iconic Doctors such as Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi who have both left after filming three series of the sci-fi drama.

Advertisement

In a statement issued to Digital Spy, the BBC responded: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.”

According to The Mirror’s initial report, Whittaker is said to be leaving the iconic show in order to tackle a selection of other roles.

An insider told the publication: “It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

The Doctor and Captain Jack in the TARDIS! ✨ pic.twitter.com/wJzUCmdFvP — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 3, 2021

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

It follows the exit of Whittaker’s TARDIS companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole – who left the show in the New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks.

Advertisement

Filming on the current run of the BBC sci-fi show is due to finish this summer and it will air in the autumn.

It has already been confirmed that the series has been cut to eight episodes as a result of Covid restrictions impacting the production.

Whittaker was announced as the 13th Doctor in July 2017, succeeding Peter Capaldi.