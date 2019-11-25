BBC shares teaser clip of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special

The show returns on Christmas Day

The BBC has shared a teaser clip of the upcoming Gavin and Spacey Christmas special. You can watch the clip below.

Back in July, it was announced that Gavin & Stacey would return for a one-off Christmas special – some nine years after the show drew to a close.

In a statement earlier this year, creators James Corden & Ruth Jones said they decided to revive the show after the pair began talking about where the likes of Nessa, Smithy, Uncle Bryn and many more might find themselves in 2019.

You can watch the teaser clip, which appears on i-Player below:

Speaking about the show’s revival earlier this year, Corden and Jones said in a statement: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Confirming the news, Corden wrote on Twitter: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”

The show first aired in 2007 and followed the lives of Gavin (Mathew Horne), an office worker from Essex and Stacey (Joanna Page), an ordinary girl from South Wales, who fell in love after speaking on the phone at work every day. While focusing on their lives, the show also explored their colourful cast of friends and family – including Smithy (Corden), Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon).

It went on to become one of BBC Three’s most successful sitcoms – bagging a host of awards including two BAFTAs and Best TV comedy at the British Comedy Awards.]