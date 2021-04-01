BBC Three has commissioned a new drama series based on Grime Kids by DJ Target.

The show, a six-part original series, will focus on the emergence of grime in the early 2000s and is set to air on the network in 2022.

Radio 1Xtra host DJ Target, who wrote the book in 2018, shared the news on Instagram, calling the announcement “nuts”.

“I wrote this book to celebrate and document the journey of UK music over the last 20 plus years. I’ve been lucky enough to be there first hand to witness the growth and evolution since I first heard Jungle as a school kid, then Garage, Grime, all the way to the present day,” Target wrote.

He continued: “I NEVER expected it to be picked up by one of the biggest TV production companies Mammoth Screen and now to be commissioned by BBC Three [and] BBC iPlayer – i’m an Executive Producer on a actual TV Drama, this is nuts!”

Grime Kids is set to be written by playwright and Rocks screenwriter Theresa Ikoko, who said in a statement: “I’m really excited to be part of bringing this show to life.

“I hope it celebrates and cements the contribution of young people across the country, to British history, art and culture.”

Grime Kids is currently scheduled to air on BBC Three and on iPlayer in 2022. The show has not yet been cast, stay tuned for updates as they come in.