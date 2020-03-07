BBC Three could be returning to television after four years online

The BBC are rumoured to be considering a return to television for BBC Three.

The channel was taken off air in March 2016, and has existed purely online since.

As The Guardian report, BBC insiders have confirmed that discussions are ongoing as to whether the channel should return to televisions, though no decision has yet been made.

Responding to a report in the Daily Mail that hinted at a TV return for BBC Three, a BBC spokesperson called the rumours “speculation” but refused to rule out a return.

BBC Three was taken off the air in 2016 in order to save costs. Speaking at a recent event, BBC director general Tony Hall called the decision “a brave decision and it seemed absolutely right at the time,” going on to praise the success of Fleabag and This Country, which were both commissioned as online-only BBC Three series’ since 2016.

He went on to reveal that a decision on the future of BBC Three could be revealed in the BBC’s annual plan, which is due shortly.

Back in 2019, the BBC shortened their 10 o’clock news show in order to program a ‘BBC Three showcase slot’ to try and reach more people with their specialist shows for the channel.

Recent rumours believe that the government may be scrapping the licence fee, with the BBC looking to be funded instead as a subscription-based service.