BBC to adapt Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations With Friends’ for TV series

The debut novel by Sally Rooney, Conversations with Friends, has been greenlit for a TV adaptation by the BBC.

The series will feature 12 episodes retelling the story of Rooney’s hit 2017 book, and will be directed by Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson.

Abrahamson will be adapting work by Rooney for the second time, as a television version of the author’s second novel, Normal People, is due for release on BBC Three this Spring.

Conversations with Friends focuses primarily on the friendship between two college students, Frances and Bobbi, as they develop an intense and dangerous friendship with an older married couple.

The television version of Normal People has cast two relative newcomers, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, as Marianne and Connell, two friends who fall in and out of each other’s lives over the years.

Of the show, Sally Rooney said: “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People.

“I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story onscreen.”