Bedfordshire council urge parents to ban kids from watching ‘Squid Game’

A local council in England has urged parents to ban their children from watching Netflix hit Squid Game.

After the show’s launch on September 17, it has become Netflix’s biggest series launch ever and topped the streaming service’s TV charts in 94 countries.

After reports emerged that children as young as six were copying the show’s violent challenges in the playground, an education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire has sent an email to parents of young children.

In the email, parents are asked to “be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15”.

The email added: “There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school. Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms.

“We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content.”

Elsewhere, police have jokingly reassured drivers that a motorway sign in England isn’t related to the Netflix show.

The sign, seen at Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough, closely resembles the symbols shown on invitations in the hit series. “It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!” the police wrote on Twitter.