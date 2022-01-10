‘Bel-Air’ reboot trailer gives ‘Fresh Prince’ a dramatic makeover

The first trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot has been released, giving the classic comedy a dramatic makeover.

Bel-Air sees newcomer Jabari Banks take on the role of Will as his life changes up following the move from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

In the clip, we get a sense of the dramatic new direction as the character tries to navigate his new life with the family. It comes after a teaser that showcased original star Will Smith doing a dramatic reading of the series’ theme song.

Advertisement

Watch the new full trailer below:

The Peacock series, which premieres on February 13 and has already been ordered for a second run, is based on the 2019 viral clip by show superfan Morgan Cooper, which reimagined The Fresh Prince as a drama.

Cooper is on board as writer, director and co-executive producer on the series adaptation, while Smith is an executive producer.

However, Bel-Air hasn’t had a smooth ride in regards to showrunners, with original showrunner Chris Collins replaced by Diane Houston, who herself exited and was replaced by T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, and Akira Akbar as Ashley. Jimmy Akingbola takes on the role of butler Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones is Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones plays Lisa.

The full synopsis reads: “Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

“As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”