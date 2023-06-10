Bella Ramsey teases “darker” second season of ‘The Last Of Us’

The Last Of Us season two will be “darker” than the first, according to star Bella Ramsey.

The first season of HBO‘s adaptation of the beloved video game saw Ramsey star as Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal (Joel).

The first episode of The Last Of Us became HBO’s second biggest premiere in over a decade after House Of The Dragon, racking up 4.7 million viewers in the US across HBO and streaming service HBO Max. A second season was then soon confirmed.

After it appeared that production on season two would begin in 2023, a new interview with Ramsey in Vanity Fair has confirmed this, with the actor going on to tease the direction and tone of the new season.

“It’s darker,” they said. “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us premiered earlier this year and received rave reviews, with NME scoring it four out of five stars. In the review, Alex Flood wrote: “When The Last Of Us was announced, a vocal corner of the internet exploded into anxious anticipation, some sniping that Ramsey didn’t look enough like Ellie.

“Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally sceptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”

Auditions for season two of The Last Of Us were reportedly put on hold last month due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.