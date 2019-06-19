Bella Thorne hits out at Whoopi Goldberg over her response to nude photo leak

Disney actress says she was hacked over the weekend

Bella Thorne has hit out at Whoopi Goldberg over The View presenter’s response after Thorne shared naked photos online at the weekend because a hacker was threatening to make them public.

The Disney actress criticised Goldberg after the Sister Act star said on her US talk show: “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself.

“If you don’t know this in 2019, that this is an issue, I’m sorry…You cannot be surprised if someone’s hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone.”

In an emotional clip, Thorne hit back at Goldberg on her Instagram story page.

“Shame on you. I don’t really wanna go on The View anymore because I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality,” she said.

Thorne added: “Watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. Shame on you, Whoopi…for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

She informed fans over the weekend that her accounts had been compromised and she was hitting back by releasing private photos before hackers could.

A similar incident happened to actress Jennifer Lawrence in 2017 when intimate photos of the actress were posted online without her consent.

She describing the incident as “unbelievably violating” at the time.