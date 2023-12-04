Belle & Sebastian spotted in latest episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Scottish band Belle & Sebastian were spotted in last night’s episode of The Simpsons.

The iconic animated series, which has been running since December 1989, premiered its latest and 35th season on October 1, 2023.

In the most recent episode, Groundskeeper Willie is shown falling in love and getting married to a character named Maisie, voiced by Marvel’s Karen Gillan.

Another Doctor Who star is credited in this episode, with actor David Tennant providing the voice of Pa MacWeldon, the patriarch of the bride’s family.

Alongside these famous voices was Scottish band Belle & Sebastian providing the music at the rehearsal dinner. Featuring a brand new original song by the indie pop band formed in Glasgow in 1996, ‘Willie And The Dream Of Peat Bogs’, the episode was followed by a music video for the track.

The band’s lead singer, Stuart Murdoch, posted on X/Twitter a snap of the animated group, in front of a drum set saying, ‘The Belle And Sebastian Experience’ with the caption: “I think they did us pretty well, what do you think? Beans and Stevie are particularly well represented.”

i think they did us pretty well, what do you think? Beans and Stevie are particularly well represented. pic.twitter.com/zTZ6DMeuLS — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) December 3, 2023

This is in reference to the band’s lead guitarist, Stevie Jackson, and its keyboardist, Chris Geddes, nicknamed ‘Beans’.

Meanwhile Gillian posted on her Instagram a still from the episode, accompanied by a caption that read: “I can finally announce the role I was born to play. That’s right folks, I’m Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons. SO honoured to join this legendary show!!!! Episode airs this weekend!”

Fans have taken to X/Twitter to show their support of the latest episode, with one posting: “The only thing that can get me to watch current year Simpsons is an appearance by Belle & Sebastian! “Willie and the Dream of Peat Bogs” was a fun tune!”

The only thing that can get me to watch current year Simpsons is an appearance by Belle & Sebastian! "Willie and the Dream of Peat Bogs" was a fun tune! pic.twitter.com/pGSAER3kbP — Josh Taffy Lewis (@JoshTaffyLewis) December 4, 2023

Another praised the episode and its inclusion of Scottish stars, writing the post: “Brilliant Scotland’s finest Belle & Sebastian on the Simpsons!”

Brilliant Scotland's finest belle & sebastian on the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/Rzc0aai6U2 — Francis Mccann (@Francis88539642) December 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Murdoch announced that he was working on his first novel, set to release in September 2024.