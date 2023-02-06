Ben Affleck’s bored face is the internet’s favourite Grammys meme

Ben Affleck has gone viral on social media after appearing to look bored during the Grammys.

The actor was in attendance at last night’s (February 5) ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles alongside wife Jennifer Lopez, though it seems cutaway shots of Affleck’s facial expressions during various points of the ceremony have caught viewers’ attention.

At one point, he appeared to look serious as Stevie Wonder performed ‘Higher Ground’, one fan quipping: “Nobody hates watching the Grammys more than me………I stand corrected. Well played Ben Affleck, well played.”

Many more shared their reactions to Affleck:

The moment has echoes of Affleck’s viral ‘Sad Affleck’ meme in 2016, where a clip of the actor appearing downbeat during an interview to promote Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice did the rounds online.

Reflecting on his ups and downs, and that moment, Affleck told the Los Angeles Times last year: “I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring. But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part.

“Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme – that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”

Meanwhile, last night’s Grammys saw big wins for the likes of Harry Styles and Beyoncé, the former of whom took home the Album of the Year gong for ‘Harry’s House’, and the latter breaking the record for most Grammy wins of all time.