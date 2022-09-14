NewsTV News

‘Better Call Saul’ fans furious over Emmys snub after 46 nominations

“What a sick joke”

By Adam Starkey
better call saul
Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman and Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in 'Better Call Saul' (Picture: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Better Call Saul fans have vented their frustration after the series was snubbed again at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Breaking Bad spin-off has received 46 Emmy nominations in total since the show began in 2015, including seven this year, but hasn’t won a single one across six seasons.

The trend continued at this year’s ceremony on Monday (September 12), with Bob Odenkirk losing out to Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae in Outstanding Lead Actor and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, losing Outstanding Supporting Actress to Ozark’s Julia Garner.

Advertisement

Following the loss, fans expressed their anguish on Twitter, sharing Chuck McGill’s “what a sick joke” line from season three episode, Chicanery.

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic,” one fan wrote. “In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone.”

“Greatest prequel of all time,” another wrote. “What a sick joke!”

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

 

The show, however, will be eligible for next year’s ceremony. The first seven episodes of Better Call Saul’s final season were considered for the 2022 Emmys, with the final six episodes, released across July and August, eligible for the 2023 event.

The spin-off’s track record is in stark contrast to the Emmy success of Breaking Bad, which was nominated 58 times and won 16 across five seasons.

During the ceremony, Odenkirk shared a picture with his co-star Seehorn on Twitter, writing: “The last eight years I’ve had the honour of working with the very best onstage and off. Far far more than I deserved. Rhea, thanks for holding my head off the concrete floor.”

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement