‘Better Call Saul’ fans furious over Emmys snub after 46 nominations

Better Call Saul fans have vented their frustration after the series was snubbed again at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Breaking Bad spin-off has received 46 Emmy nominations in total since the show began in 2015, including seven this year, but hasn’t won a single one across six seasons.

The trend continued at this year’s ceremony on Monday (September 12), with Bob Odenkirk losing out to Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae in Outstanding Lead Actor and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, losing Outstanding Supporting Actress to Ozark’s Julia Garner.

Following the loss, fans expressed their anguish on Twitter, sharing Chuck McGill’s “what a sick joke” line from season three episode, Chicanery.

“Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic,” one fan wrote. “In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone.”

“Greatest prequel of all time,” another wrote. “What a sick joke!”

You can check out more reactions below.

No Emmy for Rhea Seehorn

No Emmy for Bob Odenkirk#Emmys2022 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/38cRrArNwI — Rob (@_rob_the_bob_) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone — ⚙️GaoGaiGar Tech Priest⚙️ (@SeriesofDays) September 13, 2022

Rhea and Bob robbed again this year. What a sick joke. pic.twitter.com/ppR0JdgAa4 — Souravvv (@_literallymeee_) September 13, 2022

You think this is bad? This? This chicanery? Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke! pic.twitter.com/bidpJduPFL — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 13, 2022

Moon Knight has an Emmy but Better Call Saul doesn’t pic.twitter.com/aTgPvtg9DZ — Don Cheadle’s son (@darthwebhead) September 13, 2022

Bob Odenkirk. Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul. A generational actor. A generational actress. Arguably the best drama series in recent memory, if not in history. All snubbed at the #Emmy. What a sick joke. — Bill (@billvendiola_) September 13, 2022

The show, however, will be eligible for next year’s ceremony. The first seven episodes of Better Call Saul’s final season were considered for the 2022 Emmys, with the final six episodes, released across July and August, eligible for the 2023 event.

The spin-off’s track record is in stark contrast to the Emmy success of Breaking Bad, which was nominated 58 times and won 16 across five seasons.

During the ceremony, Odenkirk shared a picture with his co-star Seehorn on Twitter, writing: “The last eight years I’ve had the honour of working with the very best onstage and off. Far far more than I deserved. Rhea, thanks for holding my head off the concrete floor.”