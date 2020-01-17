News

‘Better Call Saul’ has been renewed for a sixth and final season

Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez will also reprise their roles in the upcoming fifth season

Will Richards
Better Call Saul season 5
Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in 'Better Call Saul' (Credit: Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last.

Co-creator Peter Gould revealed the news at a Television Critics Association panel for the show this week.

Gould and Vince Gilligan’s show, a prequel to Breaking Bad, is airing its fifth season next month (episodes 1 and 2 air on February 23 and 24 respectively), and its follow-up has now also been confirmed.

Advertisement

Season six of Better Call Saul will be a 13-episode series, and no release date has been announced yet.

At the panel Gould described the upcoming fifth season as “more kinetic,” before star Jonathan Banks – who stars alongside Bob Odenkirk, who plays the titular Saul Goodman – replied, saying “violent is the word you’re looking for.”

Better Call Saul

The panel revealed that, though rumoured, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will not appear in the fifth season of Better Call Saul, though they may still appear in the final season.

It has been revealed, though, that season five will see Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada coming to the show, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad characters Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez, both DEA agents.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Vince Gilligan revealed that he “desperately” wants to reunite Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to mark Breaking Bad’s 10th anniversary, Gilliagn said: “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul. Peter [Gould] wants it, the writers do, the actors do.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Eminem criticised for making light of Manchester Arena attack on new album

Nick Reilly -
Eminem has faced backlash after making light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album. The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17)...
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Album Reviews

Mura Masa – ‘R.Y.C’ review: supremo producer bottles the anxiety and frustration of modern youth

A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.