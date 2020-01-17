‘Better Call Saul’ has been renewed for a sixth and final season

Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last.

Co-creator Peter Gould revealed the news at a Television Critics Association panel for the show this week.

Gould and Vince Gilligan’s show, a prequel to Breaking Bad, is airing its fifth season next month (episodes 1 and 2 air on February 23 and 24 respectively), and its follow-up has now also been confirmed.

Season six of Better Call Saul will be a 13-episode series, and no release date has been announced yet.

At the panel Gould described the upcoming fifth season as “more kinetic,” before star Jonathan Banks – who stars alongside Bob Odenkirk, who plays the titular Saul Goodman – replied, saying “violent is the word you’re looking for.”

The panel revealed that, though rumoured, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will not appear in the fifth season of Better Call Saul, though they may still appear in the final season.

It has been revealed, though, that season five will see Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada coming to the show, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad characters Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez, both DEA agents.

Back in 2018, Vince Gilligan revealed that he “desperately” wants to reunite Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to mark Breaking Bad’s 10th anniversary, Gilliagn said: “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul. Peter [Gould] wants it, the writers do, the actors do.”