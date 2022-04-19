‘Better Call Saul’ season six first reviews are in: “Astonishingly short on false moves”

The first reviews of Better Call Saul season six are in, praising the show’s “consistency” and “complexity”.

Critics reviewed the first two episodes of the sixth and final season, with the first seven having aired yesterday (April 18) on AMC.

Ed Power of The Telegraph praised the show’s “slow-burn consistency” as well as “the tension, rollicking dialogue and flashes of violence”, giving the episodes four stars.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Angie Han also praised the consistently of Better Call Saul, while Brian Tallerico of The Playlist wrote: “The moral complexity in Better Call Saul has long been one of its greatest strengths, and it certainly doesn’t feel like the show is going to eschew that for simple resolutions as it gets to the finish line.”

Another positive review came from IndieWire‘s Steve Greene, who said that “with 50 episodes in its memory and 13 more to go, this is a meticulous closing stretch of the journey, astonishingly short on false moves so far.”

In other Breaking Bad news, stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed to reprise their roles for the sixth season of Better Call Saul.

There has been much speculation about the pair’s return to the show with creators Vince Gilligan previously saying “it would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing” and Peter Gould saying “these two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before” (via Variety).