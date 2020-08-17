‘Better Call Saul’ season six is unlikely to start shooting until 2021

Better Call Saul‘s co-creator has revealed it’s unlikely the show’s upcoming sixth and final season will start production this year.

It was hoped that the Breaking Bad spin-off would begin filming towards the end of 2020, but Peter Gould has admitted those plans now seem off the cards.

“We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year,” he said during Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event. “It doesn’t seem likely that it’s going to happen with the situation that we are in.”

Gould went on to note that Sony TV was doing “everything humanly possible” for filming to resume safely, but added: “I think we are probably going to delay a little bit unfortunately.”

During the chat Gould also weighed in on the as-yet-unknown fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) who is one of the few main characters who doesn’t go on to appear in Breaking Bad.

“As the show has gone on, Kim has become the character we’re most concerned about,” he said, noting her and Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) tense encounter with villain Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in season five.

“This season, it’s a matter of life and death for sure, and as it comes to a close, it’s a question of where her head is at,” Gould said. “Is she going down a bad choice road? She keeps moving in a direction of corner-cutting.”

“Something that interests us is what’s legal and what feels right,” he added. “Being with Jimmy has shown her, either something that she knew before or it’s made more vivid to her; the possibility of cutting corners, doing what you think is right, and causing what you feel is justice, rather than play by the rules of the system. I’m a little bit worried for her.”

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston has revealed he would be up for reprising his role of Walter White in the spin-off series’ final season.

“I would be in [Better Call Saul] if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” he said. “I’d do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”