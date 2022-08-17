‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk bids farewell to fans in emotional video: “Thanks for giving us a chance”

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has bid farewell to the show’s fans in a heartfelt new video.

The Breaking Bad spin-off series dropped the final episode of season six this week, first on AMC on Monday (August 15) before it arrived Netflix yesterday (August 16).

Following the release of the finale, Odenkirk took to Twitter to share an emotional message with the show’s cast and crew, as well as the fans. You can watch the full video below.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely,” he began.

“It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully, and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

Odenkirk went on to thank the show’s creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, saying: “I did nothing to deserve this part, but I hope I earned it over six seasons.”

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

He then thanked his fellow cast members for “making me a better actor than I am, by just working with them or watching them work”.

“I want to thank the crew in Albuquerque,” he continued. “These people are the most beautiful, sweet, hard-working pros ever. I’ll never be around so many great people doing their jobs so well. I can’t imagine it. God bless you guys for everything you did to make this show great.”

And finally, he offered his thanks to the fans for their support, saying: “Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favourite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it.

“Thank you for staying with us.”

Earlier this month, Odenkirk recalled the heart attack he suffered on the set of the show, saying he would have died without the immediate assistance he received.