Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has recalled an incident in which his family home was broken into.

Discussing his new film Nobody in which he plays Derek, a man who also experiences a home break-in, the actor said he “grabbed a baseball bat”.

“My family has had a home break-in,” Odenkirk told Fox News. And as a dad, I tried to keep the damage to a minimum, just like the character in the movie.”

He added: “I grabbed a baseball bat, [the character] grabs a golf club, and there was an altercation.

“Police came, and [the event] left me with feelings of frustration and a feeling of wishing for some vengeance or an ability to strike back. So I thought that was something I could build this character out of and what I offered to Derek.”

Elsewhere, Odenkirk recently said he wanted to be “surprised” by the ending of Better Call Saul, refusing to read scripts too far in advance.

“I could read it. I’m a producer. I could say, ‘Give me the scripts.’ They offer them to me all right, but I don’t want to know,” he explained.

“I want to just enjoy it like an audience member. When I get a script and when I read it, I want to be surprised, in the right way.

“I want to learn what I learned or my character learns as he learns it. I don’t want to be ahead of it. I don’t want to be playing where the story is going because I don’t know where it’s going.”