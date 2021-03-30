‘Better Call Saul’ teases return of three ‘Breaking Bad’ villains

Three villains from Breaking Bad look set to appear in the final season of Better Call Saul.

A tweet sent from the official Better Call Saul account over the weekend shows Juárez drug cartel characters Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer) and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) sat on outdoor furniture, grinning. “Just three cool, terrifying dudes,” the tweet caption reads.

Though not confirmed, it seems likely that the actors will reprise their roles for the Breaking Bad prequel spin-off, which concludes with 13 episodes airing either later in 2021 but “most likely” in early 2022.

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

Little information is available, however Bob Odenkirk – who portrays the show’s titular character Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – revealed some snippets in a recent interview with Collider.

“I’m finding out script by script [how the season goes]. I’m told that the wheels come off in season six and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there’s a fair amount of violence, but I don’t know for a fact,” he said.

“We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write – because I like the guy – I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don’t know if they’re going to do that though.”

Meanwhile, he show’s co-creator Peter Gould has explained how the Netflix show’s final season will change how we see Breaking Bad forever.