‘Better Call Saul’s next episode is called ‘Breaking Bad’

Better Call Saul’s next episode is titled Breaking Bad, leading to speculation that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman could make their long-awaited appearance.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed in April this year that they’ll be reprising their Breaking Bad roles in the spin-off’s final sixth season. With only three episodes left, however, the window is narrowing on when Walter and Jesse will actually appear.

The next episode’s title appeared on Canadian TV listings site TVPassport. While it hasn’t appeared on the AMC website yet, the title was confirmed by the network to AV Club. A description for the episode reads: “The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels.”

In the second season of Breaking Bad the eighth episode was titled Better Call Saul, which introduced Bob Odenkirk as the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

As such, the next episode of Better Call Saul being titled Breaking Bad could mark the arrival of Walter and Jesse into the spin-off series. This could also, however, be a misdirection tactic by showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

Better Call Saul has already introduced numerous Breaking Bad characters into the series, including Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).

Speaking about their involvement in Better Call Saul recently, Cranston and Paul said it was originally supposed to be a surprise.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” Cranston told Albuquerque Journal. “We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night.”

He added: “We took the plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb – a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and were told you can’t leave.”

The next episode of Better Call Saul is broadcast on AMC in the US on Monday, August 1. It will be released on Netflix worldwide the following day (August 2).