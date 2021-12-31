Iconic actor Betty White has died aged 99

Betty White, the trailblazing actor and beloved entertainment personality, has died at the age of 99.

Her death was reported by TMZ, who said law enforcement sources informed them that White had died today (December 31) at her home in Brentwood, California. Her death is believed to be of natural causes.

LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez told the New York Post that officers responded to a radio call this morning at about 9:30am concerning “a natural death investigation” at the actor’s home.

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas later confirmed the news to People magazine.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.”

Witjas added: “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White, who is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund in US TV sitcom The Golden Girls, was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday in just a few weeks, on January 17.

