Betty White, the trailblazing actor and iconic entertainment personality, has died at the age of 99.

Her death was reported by TMZ, who said law enforcement sources informed them that White died today (December 31) at her home just before 9:30am. No cause of death has yet been given.

White, who is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund in US TV sitcom The Golden Girls, was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday in just a few weeks, on January 17.

This is a developing story…