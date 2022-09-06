BIBI to make K-drama debut in second season of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’

South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has been cast in the second season of Netflix’s Sweet Home.

On September 5, Netflix Korea shared that BIBI will be taking on her first-ever K-drama role in the upcoming second season of its hit apocalyptic series Sweet Home, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.

It will mark the singer’s second acting gig, following her appearance in the horror film Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming last year. However, the streaming platform has yet to reveal the name and details of her role.

Sweet Home was officially renewed for seasons two and three earlier in June, a year and a half after the series’ original launch in December 2020. Main cast members Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young are all set to reprise their roles.

In addition to BIBI, Netflix has also shared that the coming seasons will introduce new characters played by Yoo Oh-seong (My Country: The New Age), Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Kim Moo-yeol (Juvenile Justice) and former B1A4 member Jung Jin-young.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the second season of Sweet Home.

Earlier this year, BIBI also revealed that she plans to release her first-ever studio album sometime in 2022. The singer teased that “there will be stories, there will be webtoon[s] and there will be a lot of films” released in conjunction with the album.