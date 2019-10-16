‘Big Bang Theory’ fans have dug up a plot hole from an early season

With the show now finished, what else is there to do but go back to the start?

Eagled-eyed Big Bang Theory fans have dug up a plot hole in an early series of the show.

The long-running sitcom came to an end with an emotional final episode this May.

With the show now finished after 12 seasons, fans have been going back to the start, and one Reddit user has pointed out a plot hole from the very first season of the show.

In season eight of the first season, Rajesh Koothrappali is reintroduced to Lalita Gupta, who, it turns out, used to bully him as a child. They are then thrown into an arranged marriage.

A returning point in the show is Raj’s insistence that he’s unable to talk to women unless he’s drunk, therefore making sure he’s inebriated for his date with Lalita.

As the Reddit user points out, Raj tells Howard: “Great. Then we’ll get married, I won’t be able to talk to her and we’ll spend the rest of our lives in total silence.”

Howard then replies: “It worked for my parents.”

It’s only in a later episode of the show that we realise that this comment isn’t true, as Howard reveals that his dad left home when he was a child.

Though Howard’s backstory will almost definitely not have been defined so early in series one, fans have still been quick to pick up on the plot hole.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory shared their memories of the show back in May as they filmed the last ever episode of the series.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, wrote: “As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”

A new prequel based on the character, Young Sheldon, debuted in 2017.