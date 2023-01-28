Second season of ‘Big Bet’ confirmed for February premiere

A premiere date for the second season of Disney+ Korean drama Big Bet has been announced.

Disney+ has confirmed that the K-drama’s second season will kick off on February 15 with the release of a three-episode premiere. After that, new episodes of Big Bet will air on Wednesdays. Big Bet’s second season will have eight episodes in total.

A preview for the second season was released in the form of a still featuring series protagonist Cha Moo-sik (played by Choi Min-sik), surrounded by members of the NBI and several microphones.

Advertisement

Big Bet’s first season, which premiered on Disney+ last December, followed Moo-sik, who becomes the king of a casino in the Philippines, but risks losing his empire after getting entangled in a murder case. In a three-star review, NME’s Hidzir Junaini noted the series’ stylistic homages to Martin Scorsese movies and the cast’s “uniformly superb performances”.

Big Bet stars veteran South Korean actor Choi Min-sik in his first television role in approximately 26 years. Choi rose to acclaim after starring in a number of feature films, including Roaring Currents, Oldboy, I Saw The Devil and more.

Starring alongside him is Sohn Seok-gu, who plays Oh Seung-hoon, a police officer assigned to handle international cases. Sohn had previously starred in several global K-drama hits including My Liberation Notes, D.P. and Romance Without Love, among others.

The series is directed and written by Kang Yoon-seong, best known for his work with the 2017 film The Outlaws.