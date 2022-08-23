‘Big Boys’ renewed for second series on Channel 4: “We promise more sex, drugs and tears”

Big Boys has been renewed for a “bigger and better” second series on Channel 4.

Created and written by comedian Jack Rooke, the first series of the show followed a young adult named Jack (Derry Girl‘s Dylan Llewellyn) as he set off to uni after the death of his father, explored his sexuality and formed a strong bond with roommate Danny (Jon Pointing).

The first series received widespread critical acclaim, with The Guardian describing it as a “warm and witty sitcom” that “tackles coming out and coming of age”.

Advertisement

Speaking of the show’s renewal, Rooke said: “The response to Big Boys series one has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for.

“The fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mums lives (she got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!).

“And so after a huge spitroast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me & my mates to mine for comic material so get ready for an even more cringe second year at Brent University.”

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said: “I’m so happy to confirm that Big Boys is returning.

“This is one of my first commissions as Head of Comedy at Channel 4 and it fits squarely into what I think makes the greatest comedy; so much heart blended with so much silliness. Jack is a very special person I can’t wait for what’s to come in series two.”

Advertisement

Ash Atalla, Managing Director at production company Roughcut TV, added: “Big Boys comes from the heart and soul of Jack Rooke and we’re so happy to bring it back.

“We promise more sex, drugs and tears in series 2.”

A release date for the second series is yet to be announced.

Dylan Llewellyn played James in Channel 4’s hit sitcom Derry Girls, which aired its third and final series in April this year.