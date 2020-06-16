Channel 4 has been criticised for re-airing footage of an Adolf Hitler impersonation as part of the Big Brother: Best Shows Ever compilation series.

In the fourth season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, comedian Michael Barrymore drew on a moustache in pencil and impersonated the Nazi dictator, when the housemates were asked to show skills required for their profession.

In the footage, Barrymore’s housemates, including Pete Burns and Jodie Marsh, show discomfort but no action was taken at the time.

Following the re-airing yesterday (June 15), viewers have expressed their shock at such an inclusion. “Not sure it was the best choice to show Michael Barrymore as Adolf Hitler with everything that’s going on in the world right now!” said one user.

“How could Michael Barrymore think doing an impression of Hitler would be funny & why was it shown again?” another viewer tweeted.

The backlash comes after Channel 4 had said certain scenes had been edited out of the compilation, including a clip featuring Jimmy Savile.

“We have carefully reviewed each episode to ensure that it complies with the Ofcom code and provides a fair representation and appropriate context for events in the house at that time,” Channel 4 said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me were recently removed from a number of streaming platforms over the use of blackface in the comedy shows, as was The League of Gentlemen from Netflix.