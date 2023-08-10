‘Big Brother’ US contestant removed from show after using racial slur live on camera

Big Brother 25 contestant Luke Valentine has been removed from the CBS reality show after being heard using a racial slur on the programme’s 24-hour live feed.

As reported by Variety, The 30-year-old illustrator, who is white, was heard using the N-word during a conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli on Tuesday night (August 8).

After catching himself using the slur, Valentine covered his mouth and laughingly apologised. He then tried to correct himself with the word “dude”.

CBS has since confirmed Valentine’s departure from the show, saying in a statement that he “violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” producers said.

Valentine’s exit from the reality show will be addressed on Thursday night’s episode.

After the contestant was heard using the slur, many viewers took to social media and called for his removal.

“Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated.” tweeted Andy Herren, who won the US show’s 15th season.

“Production loves hiding racism and homophobia and transphobia when straight white men are involved. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting.”

After the CBS announcement, Herren praised the decision, writing, “This is great. It sets a precedent moving forward that has been a long time coming!”

The reality show, which follows people living together in a house, is no stranger to controversy. In season 22, contestant Memphis Garrett was accused of calling fellow housemate David Alexander the N-word.

Following an online petition to have Garrett kick off the show, CBS launched an investigation. However, after review of the footage, the network confirmed that he had no used the racial slur.

Elsewhere, in season 24, Kyle Carpenter was evicted from the house for making derogatory remarks about race.