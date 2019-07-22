‘Big Little Lies’ fans react to Season 2’s dramatic finale

WARNING: SPOILERS

Big Little Lies fans have reacted after the show’s second season ended with a shocking revelation.

The entire season came to a head as Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) faced off in court, with Mary Louise attempting to gain custody of her grandchildren.

During one fraught exchange between the two, it was revealed that Mary Louise had caused the car crash that killed her own son, Raymond, when Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was just a child. Celeste then claimed that the aftermath, in which Mary Louise constantly blamed Perry for the accident, was to ultimately blame for Perry’s abusive behavior.

It played a big part in Celeste’s eventual victory as she ultimately retained custody of her children and Mary Louise was forced to deal with the fact that she had ignited her son’s abusive streak.

Posting on Twitter, fans praised Mary Louise’s eventual comeuppance, as well as Celeste’s powerful courtroom performance.

One wrote: “911? I need to report a murder. The deceased is Mary Louise Wright. The weapon is Celeste Wright, Legend Attorney.”

Another said: “CELESTE WRIGHT is my fucking hero. Girl took her goddamn power back.“

But it wasn’t the only dramatic conclusion of the night. Fans watched on in shock as Renata (Laura Dern) decided to seek revenger after her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) left her family bankrupt and had an affair with their babysitter.

Swift justice came as Renata took a baseball bat to Gordon’s beloved model train set.

While it’s yet to be confirmed if the show will return for a third season, both HBO President Casey Bloys andand David E. Kelley, an executive producer and writer for the series, have seemingly confirmed the end.

Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end in a way that feels satisfying,” Bloys told TVLine in an interview. Kelley told the outlet in another interview, “We like where our closure is at the end of Season 2. That will probably be it.”

Big Little Lies is streaming on HBO.