‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 confirmed

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return

Big Little Lies has been officially confirmed for a second season.

The HBO show concluded its first season in April. It featured an ensemble cast that included Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern and focused on a group of parents in Monterey, California and the drama surrounding their lives – which ultimately lead to the murder of one of the characters.

There had initially been doubt over whether the show would return, with executive producer and director Jean-Marc Vallée saying that there was “no reason” to make another season. However, HBO has now announced the show’s return, with Vallée departing.

According to reports, season two will be seven episodes in total, with Witherspoon and Kidman returning to star and executive-produce. HBO say that “most of the cast is expected to return, and negotiations are underway”.

Transparent director Andrea Arnold takes over from Vallée, who is stepping aside due to scheduling conflicts.

“I’m excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “[Writer] David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists.”

Witherspoon appeared to hint at the show’s return back in May.