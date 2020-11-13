‘Big Mouth’ heads to summer camp in season four trailer

The trailer for Big Mouth season four has been released, which follows the teenagers to summer camp.

The new series will premiere on Netflix next month and is set to bring with it a host of new names to the coming-of-age animated sitcom.

In the trailer, the kids venture to camp where they deal with jealousy, hormones, sexuality, periods, anxiety and more. The latter is embodied by new character Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, voiced by BoJack Horseman’s Maria Bamford.

Advertisement

Contrastingly, Zach Galifianakis will play the Gratitoad, who helps the young characters cope with their anxiety. Elsewhere, new voices include Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, and Pen15’s Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.

Watch the trailer for season four, which is set to premiere on December 4, above now.

In the new episodes, Missy will be voiced by Ayo Edebiri, who replaced Jenny Slate earlier this year. Slate apologised for voicing the biracial teenager, who has a white mother and a Black father, when she resigned in July.

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I,” she wrote on Instagram. “But Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Advertisement

Big Mouth was previously renewed through to a sixth season by Netflix in July 2019. Meanwhile, co-creator and star Nick Kroll announced last year that a spin-off called Human Resources was also in the works.